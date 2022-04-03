Barcelona: Spotify linked to Camp Nou for at least 12 years

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s general assembly has ratified an agreement with Spotify. The club called it the greatest sponsorship deal in its history and said the brand will be linked to the Camp Nou Stadium for at least 12 seasons. The agreement was approved by 89% of votes in Sunday’s general assembly. Spanish media said the partnership with the audio streaming company will give the club more than 400 million euros during its multi-year deal. The club said Spotify will be associated with the Camp Nou during the four seasons in which it will undergo renovation work as well as the following eight seasons. The stadium will be renamed Spotify Camp Nou.