Chicharito scores twice, Galaxy down Timbers 3-1

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored twice and the LA Galaxy defeated the Portland Timbers 3-1 in a testy match that had a pair of players sent off because of red cards. Chicharito’s early strike and an own goal put the Galaxy up 2-0 in the first 16 minutes. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Los Angeles. Defender Bill Tuiloma scored the lone goal for the Timbers, who lost for the first time at home. Portland has won just one of its first five games.