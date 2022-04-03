Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild found the net on their first two shots on goal and cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Marcus Foligno built on one career high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild. Minnesota has won nine of its last 10 games. Cam Talbot made 25 saves. Washington’s Garnet Hathaway scored midway through the third period, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 14 shots for the Capitals.