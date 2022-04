PARIS (AP) — Judith Jeptum of Kenya broke the Paris marathon record while Deso Gelmisa of Ethiopia won the men’s race on Sunday. Jeptum finished the 42.2-kilometer (26.2-mile) race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds in chilly conditions with a temperature of 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) at the start of the event. Gelmisa outsprinted fellow countryman and 2021 Chicago marathon winner Seifu Tura to finish in 2:05:07.