Yanks’ Judge: No need for Beltran to address sign scandal

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — There are plenty of things Carlos Beltran needs to do once he begins his job as a New York Yankees announcer on Monday. Becoming familiar with his role as an analyst on the YES Network is among them. One thing he doesn’t need to do, Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge says, is address the team about his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Beltran played for Houston that year when it beat the Yankees in the AL Championship Series on the way to its first World Series title. After news of the scandal broke much later, New York players took aim at the Astros, with Judge asserting they “cheated and you didn’t earn it.” Judge says Beltran doesn’t need to say anything to the Yankees now.