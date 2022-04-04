Freiburg appeals loss to Bayern over substitution error

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Freiburg has appealed the result of its 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich after the Bavarian powerhouse briefly had an extra player on the field. But the club insisted it feels “extremely uncomfortable” about lodging the appeal. Bayern briefly had 12 players on the field toward the end of the match when Marcel Sabitzer came on and Kingsley Coman didn’t realize he was supposed to come off. The mixup apparently happened because a Bayern staff member gave the fourth official Coman’s old number instead of his current one during a double substitution. Freiburg said the mix-up forced it into a “dilemma through no fault of our own.”