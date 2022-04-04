Late penalty gives Real Sociedad 1-0 win over Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — Alexander Isak has converted a penalty kick six minutes into stoppage time as Real Sociedad secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league. Isak’s low shot from the spot gave Sociedad its fourth win in the last six matches and left the Basque Country club closer to securing a European place next season. Sociedad sits in sixth place with 51 points from 30 matches. It is two points behind fifth-place Real Betis and six points from Sevilla, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, which are all tied with 57 points.