BERLIN (AP) — Julian Brandt came on as an early substitute and scored twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win at Stuttgart to reduce Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga to six points. Brandt was called on by coach Marco Rose to replace Giovanni Reyna in the sixth minute after the American injured his right ankle shortly after kickoff while disputing a ball with Borna Sosa. Brandt scored in the 12th and 71st minutes.