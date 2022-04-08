Koepka, DeChambeau, Spieth, Schauffele miss cut at Masters

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Golf’s hottest rivalry not so long ago has cooled off considerably. Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka both missed the cut at the Masters after struggling through two rounds at Augusta National. Koepka shot back-to-back 75s to finish at 6-over 150, while DeChambeau and his ailing left wrist posted a jarring 8-over 80 in the second round and his score ballooned to 12-over 156. Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, also missed the cut for the first time at Augusta National. So did Xander Schauffele, the only player among the top 10 in the world golf ranking to not advance to the weekend.