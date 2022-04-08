USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn resigns, citing family reasons
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer
USA Bobsled coach Mike Kohn has stepped down after four seasons. He may remain with the national team in a different capacity. Kohn is an Olympic medalist in bobsled from the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. He says he made the decision to leave the coaching role because of a desire to spend more time with his family. The World Cup season typically takes coaches and sliders away from home for months at a time.
