DeChambeau has surgery on left wrist, like to miss PGA

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau says surgery on his left wrist has been successful. The former U.S. Open champion reports on Instagram he had surgery on the fractured hook of the hamate on his left hand. DeChambeau says it’s been bothering him for the last two months. He says he was about 80% at the Masters and missed the cut with a score of 80. DeChambeau says the injury has caused him to alter his swing and kept him from performing. He says he will take time off to rest and recover. He says he hopes to be back within the next two months. That would make it unlikely for him to be at Southern Hills on May 19 for the PGA Championship.