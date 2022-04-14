Logan Thompson makes 35 saves, Golden Knights top Flames 6-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Calgary native Logan Thompson made 35 saves, Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night. With seven games left in the regular season, the Golden Knights are two points behind Western Conference wild-card leaders Dallas and Nashville. The Flames still need a single point to wrap up a playoff spot. Jack Eichel, Evgeni Dadonov, Michal Amadio and Nicolas Roy also scored for Vegas, and Mattias Janmark had two assists. Dillon Dube scored for Calgary. Flames starter Jacob Markstrom was pulled midway through the second period after allowing four goals on 17 shots. Dan Vladar stopped six of eight shots in relief.