Senators erase early deficit, beat Bruins 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk, Josh Norris and Tim Stützle each scored a goal in the second period and the Ottawa Senators beat Boston 3-2 and sent the Bruins to their first three-game losing streak this season. Jesper Froden scored his first NHL goal for Boston and Marc McLaughlin added his third, just six games into his NHL career. The Bruins had won eight of 10 before the skid. The Senators wiped out a 2-0 deficit with the second-period goals for their second consecutive win. Anton Forsberg stopped 40 shots for the Senators.