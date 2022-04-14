Wild’s Hartman routes donations for fine to children’s fund

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman sure has plenty of support in Minnesota. The Wild center was fined $4,250 by the NHL for unsportsmanlike conduct in a recent game against Edmonton. He fought with Oilers left wing Evander Kane. Then Hartman made a profane gesture with his middle finger toward Kane as they continued to yell at each other on their way off the ice. Fans have flooded Hartman’s Venmo account with contributions since the league announced the fine. Hartman will package the money as a donation to a Minnesota children’s hospital.