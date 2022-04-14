With Bulls to face Bucks, LaVine finally gets playoff taste

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine finally gets a chance to play in the playoffs with Chicago set to face the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. LaVine never played on a team that won more than 31 games in his first seven seasons with Minnesota and Chicago. But that changed this season. The Bulls finished sixth in the Eastern Conference at 46-36 for their first winning record since the 2015-16 team went 42-40. They made the playoffs for the first time since a first-round knockout by Boston in 2017. And they ended a string of four consecutive losing seasons.