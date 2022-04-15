Auburn signs 5-star forward Yohan Traore

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Five-star high school forward Yohan Traore is headed to Auburn. The school announced the signing of the former LSU verbal commitment, giving the Tigers a potential successor to NBA-bound Jabari Smith. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Traore is ranked as the nation’s No. 8 recruit by Rivals and Sports Illustrated and 15th-best by 247Sports. A native of Tours, France, he played last season for Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona.