Burnley fires Dyche in late bid to avoid relegation from EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has fired long-serving manager Sean Dyche with the club embroiled in a fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League. Dyche was in charge of Burnley for 9 1/2 years during which time his team was promoted twice from the second-tier Championship and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years. Burnley is in danger of dropping back into the Championship. With eight games remaining, the team is in third-to-last place and four points from safety. Burnley’s next game is away to West Ham on Sunday.