Duvall’s big hit, Jansen’s save help Braves beat Padres 5-2

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning and Ozzie Albies homered for the second straight game for the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, who rebounded from a rough series opener to beat the San Diego Padres 5-2. Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his first save with the Braves. He signed as a free agent after piling up 350 saves in 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Braves starter Kyle Wright was impressive for five innings, striking out nine and walking none while allowing two runs and five hits.