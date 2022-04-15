Frazier, Gonzales lead M’s past Astros 11-1 in home opener

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Marco Gonzales rebounded from a rocky first start to throw seven solid innings, Adam Frazier had four hits including a two-run triple and two-run double, and the Seattle Mariners opened their home campaign with a 11-1 win over the Houston Astros. An offseason of high anticipation for fans in the Pacific Northwest was greeted with a complete performance by the Mariners in their first appearance at T-Mobile Park since the final day of last season, when Seattle was eliminated from the postseason race. Gonzales was terrific with one of the best outings of his career against the Astros.