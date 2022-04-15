Hyo Joo Kim maintain 3-shot lead in windy LOTTE Championship

By KALANI TAKASE

Associated Press

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim rallied with two late birdies for an even-par 72 to maintain a three-stroke lead Friday in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship. After dropping strokes on the par-4 seventh and par-3 12th with her only bogeys of the week at breezy Hoakalei Country Club, Kim birdied the par-4 14th and par-5 18th to get back to 10 under with one round left. The 26-year-old South Korean player won the last of her four LPGA Tour titles in 2019. American Brianna Do and Japan’s Hinako Shibuno were tied for second. Sunday qualifier Do birdied the first three holes in a 67. Shibuno shot 68. Somi Lee and Stephanie Meadow were 6 under. They each shot 69.