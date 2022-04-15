NHLPA investigation: Fehr not at fault in Beach situation

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

An independent investigation has found NHL union executive director Don Fehr and others were not responsible for wrongdoing when they failed to act on a report that a Chicago Blackhawks player was sexually assaulted by a video coach in 2010. A law firm hired to look into the incident concluded miscommunication and misunderstanding were behind the lack of action. Fehr told investigators he had no recollections of being notified of the incident when it happened. Kyle Beach’s allegation against video coach Brad Aldrich rocked the Blackhawks and led to sweeping changes in the front office.