Ohio State settles more suits over sex abuse by team doctor

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University is paying out $2 million to settle more lawsuits brought by former athletes and other men who say they were sexually abused decades ago by a now-deceased team doctor. The payouts by the university have now reached just under $60 million to nearly 290 men. The latest settlement announced Friday ends lawsuits brought by 57 survivors. Dozens more have yet to settle. The lawsuits say former Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss carried out the abuse beginning in the late 1970s and through the late ’90s. No one has publicly defended Strauss, who died in 2005.