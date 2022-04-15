Syracuse lacrosse slumping in Gary Gait’s 1st year as coach

SYRACUCE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse has struggled in Gary Gait’s first year as lacrosse coach. With three games left in the regular season, the Orange (4-7) are unranked and the only team with a losing overall record in the five-team Atlantic Coast Conference. That’s uncharted territory for Syracuse, which has had only one losing season since 1975, 5-8 in 2007 under John Desko, who retired last June. The Orange are on their second three-game losing streak of the season after blowing a five-goal lead against No. 5 Cornell and losing 16-15 in overtime at home on Monday night.