Tar Heels’ Black opts to return for 5th year after NCAA run

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

North Carolina wing Leaky Black is returning for a fifth year available after playing through the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound Black announced his decision to return Friday. Black is the team’s top defender. It marks another boost to the Tar Heels after an improbable run to the NCAA championship game. His announcement comes two days after big man Armando Bacot announced he would return to school instead of leaving to pursue a professional career. The NCAA had granted basketball and other winter-sports athletes in Division I an additional year of eligibility if they competed during the 2020-21 season.