Arsenal blow another shot at EPL top four

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Arsenal’s faltering quest for Champions League qualification suffers another setback after it loses at Southampton 1-0 in the English Premier League. Tottenham’s shock home defeat to Brighton earlier Saturday offered the Gunners the chance to move level on points with their fourth-placed north London rival. But Mikel Arteta’s men blow a major opportunity to capitalise at St Mary’s as Jan Bednarek’s strike on the stroke of halftime condemns them to a fourth defeat in five games. Arsenal still has a game in hand on Spurs but its a tricky trip to Chelsea.