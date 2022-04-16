Harper doubles in two, steals home and Phillies snap skid

MIAMI (AP) — Bryce Harper doubled in two runs, walked twice and stole home, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 10-3. Alec Bohm had two hits and three RBIs, and Nick Castellanos added two singles and an RBI for the Phillies, who snapped a four-game losing skid. A night after going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position, Philadelphia finished 7 for 12. Phillies starter Ranger Suárez overcame a difficult season debut and threw five innings of two-run ball. Suárez allowed six hits, struck out four and walked three after he failed to complete three innings in a three-run, five-hit outing against the New York Mets on Monday.