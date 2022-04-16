Hyo Joo Kim wins LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship

By KALANI TAKASE

Associated Press

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship on Saturday. Kim closed with a 1-under 71 — following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th — to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club. Kim earned $300,000 for her fifth LPGA Tour title. Shibuno shot a bogey-free 70.