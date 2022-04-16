Lens beats northern rival Lille 2-1, Saint-Etienne also wins

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Lens won 2-1 at defending champion Lille to stay in outside contention for fourth place and automatic qualification for the Europa League. Lens is in seventh place and three points behind Monaco in fourth, and two points ahead of northern rival Lille in eighth. There were no visiting supporters from Lens allowed following fan clashes at the corresponding fixture in September. Midfielder Mahdi Camara scored twice as Saint-Etienne beat Brest 2-1 at home to move away from the relegation zone. Saint-Etienne is in 17th place with six rounds remaining. Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts bitter rival Marseille on Sunday.