Right-hander Wily Peralta put on big league roster by Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Wily Peralta rejoined the Detroit Tigers when the team selected the contract of the 32-year-old from Triple-A Toledo. Peralta was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season. He agreed last month to a minor league contract that called for him to receive a $2.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts: $100,000 each for 10, 12, 15, 20 and 22. Detroit designated right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment and optioned Elvin Rodríguez to Toledo.