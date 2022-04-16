US hangs on to beat Ukraine 3-2 in Billie Jean King Cup

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (5), 6-3 in doubles play Saturday to give the United States a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier. The Americans secured a spot in the Cup finals in November at a site to be determined. Ukraine was hoping to become only the eighth country in Billie Jean King Cup history to recover from a 2-0 deficit and win after taking the first two singles matches on Saturday to even things up. But the Americans rallied to win the first set of the doubles match after Ukraine double-faulted on set point. Muhammad’s serving was a key for the Americans throughout the match.