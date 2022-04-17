Barca fans upset after influx of Eintracht fans at Camp Nou

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Some Barcelona fans are expected to gather near the Camp Nou Stadium before the team’s Spanish league match on Monday to protest against the influx of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters for the Europa League game last week. Only about 5,000 tickets were sold to the visiting fans but nearly 30,000 made it to the Camp Nou to see their team defeat the Catalan club and advance to the semifinals of the second-tier European competition. The Barcelona fan group Nostra Ensenya said in a statement that the local supporters felt humiliated and accused the club’s officials of putting them in danger.