Undisputed, still undefeated welterweight champ may be next

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There could soon be an undisputed and still undefeated welterweight champion. The stage appears set for Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford to finally get in the ring together. Soon after WBC and IBF champion Spence won his unification bout to take the WBA belt from Yordenis Ugás, WBO titleholder Crawford tweeted that it was time for the real fight. Spence had been talking about that possibility of an undisputed champion even before beating Ugás on Saturday night to get his third belt. Crawford also tweeted to Spence that he’d be coming to grab the belts later this year.