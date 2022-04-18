Chebet leads 1st Kenyan sweep in Boston Marathon since 2012

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Evans Chebet led a Kenyan sweep across the finish line in the Boston Marathon. The last time Kenya took the top three spots on the podium was 2012. Lawrence Cherono crossed second, followed by Benson Kipruto. Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay was stride for stride with Chebet late in the race before fading to fourth. Cheering fans lined Boston’s downtown route for the race’s return to its normal spring slot on Patriots’ Day. Chebet led a field of more than 28,000 in running the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to the Boylston Street finish line.