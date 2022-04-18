Colombia fires coach Rueda after failing to reach World Cup

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia coach Reinaldo Rueda has been sacked after failing to qualify the team for the World Cup. The Colombian Football Federation in a statement says Rueda’s assistants also left their positions. The federation says it will begin searching for a successor to 65-year-old Rueda, who had the job for 15 months. Colombia finished South American World Cup qualifying in sixth position. It was one point behind Peru, which faces a qualifying playoff against an Asian team.