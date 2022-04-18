Skip to Content
Commanders send letter to FTC denying financial impropriety

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NFL’s Washington Commanders denied several allegations of financial impropriety in a letter written to the Federal Trade Commission. The 105-page letter including testimony, emails and other documents comes as a response to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee asking the FTC to look into the team’s business practices. The letter signed by Jordan W. Siev from the law firm Reed Smith denies the Commanders at any point withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams and the league or kept fans from getting refundable ticket deposits back. The letter also takes aim at the motives of former VP of sales and customer service Jason Friedman, whose testimony against the team framed the committee’s recommendation.

