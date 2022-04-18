Former LSU forward Fudge transfers to Florida, joins Golden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former LSU forward Alex Fudge has transferred to Florida. He will be another key building block for new coach Todd Golden. Fudge, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman with the Tigers last season. The 6-foot-8 Fudge has a 7-foot wingspan and was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.7 blocked shots as a senior at Lee High. Golden says “Alex is just scratching the surface in terms of his potential.”