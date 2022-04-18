Gaudreau, Markstrom help Flames beat Blackhawks 5-2

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as playoff-bound Calgary won for the seventh time in eight games. Gaudreau and Oliver Kylington tacked on long empty-netters for the Pacific Division leaders in the final 1:32. Chicago lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 stops.