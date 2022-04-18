Isles’ Barzal fined $2,500 for grabbing Marner from bench

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was fined $2,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday night’s loss at Toronto. Barzal was sitting on the bench in the third period with about four minutes left when he tugged at the jersey of Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner. He held on to Marner for a couple of seconds to obstruct him from following the play. The Islanders were eliminated from playoff contention in the loss. Marner afterward called it a pretty funny moment. It’s Barzal’s third career fine in the NHL and first this season.