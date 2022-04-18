Southern Miss on 9-game win streak after 12th-inning homer

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Scott Berry’s Southern Miss team keeps finding ways to win, with help from a terrific pitching staff and some clutch hitting. The Golden Eagles capped a series sweep of FIU with a 6-4, 12-inning win punctuated by Reece Ewing’s eighth homer, a two-run shot. It was their ninth straight win and fifth by two runs or fewer during the streak. Southern Miss has vaulted five spots to No. 6 in the D1baseball.com poll. Elsewhere in college baseball, top-ranked Tennessee had an eventful weekend series against Alabama. Coach Tony Vitello bumped third-base umpire Jeffrey Macias during Saturday’s game and was subsequently suspended for four games.