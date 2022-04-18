WBC president says made ‘innocent mistake’ meeting Kinahan

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AP) — The president of the World Boxing Council has acknowledged making an “innocent mistake” by meeting with a promoter who fronts an Irish organized crime gang that has been targeted with sanctions by the American government. Mauricio Sulaiman attended a boxing event in Dubai last month and was pictured alongside Daniel Kinahan. Kinahan is one of the leaders of a gang for whom a reward of $5 million was offered by the U.S. department of the treasury for information that will lead to its destruction or arrest and conviction. Sulaiman says “at no time have we had any relationship with Daniel Kinahan.” Sulaiman says “I made an innocent mistake, due to absolute ignorance of the situation.”