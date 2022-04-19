Deshaun Watson reports to Browns for first offseason program

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson reported for his first offseason program with the Browns, who mortgaged their future in acquiring the controversial quarterback in a trade. With snow falling, Watson arrived at the team’s facility in Berea, Ohio, for the voluntary program. The Browns posted a photo on Twitter of Watson, wearing a heavy winter jacket, before he entered the building. Desperate to find an elite QB, Cleveland traded three first-round draft picks and three others in March to Houston for Watson, who faces 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson also faces discipline from the NFL.