Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:02 AM

Runner’s Diary: Ukrainian runs Boston to help homeland

KTVZ

By IGOR KRYTSAK
For The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Igor Krytsak is a 33-year-old Ukrainian who qualified for the Boston Marathon by finishing a personal best 2 hours, 57 minutes, 33 seconds in London last year. When Russia invaded his homeland, he sent his wife and two daughters to safety in Spain. But he could not leave the country without a special permit. Krytsak received permission to run in Boston for humanitarian purposes and arrived in the United States on Saturday. He completed the race on Monday in 3:22:41, wearing a yellow and blue headband and waving a Ukrainian flag that read “I Am Ukrainian And I’m Proud Of It” as he crossed the finish line. He shared his thoughts on the experience with The Associated Press.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content