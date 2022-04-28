Bengals get Michigan DB Daxton Hill with 31st pick

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals selected Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill with the 31st pick of the draft. The Bengals passed up some other enticing defensive players to get someone they expect to contribute right away in their secondary. The 6-foot, 191-pound Hill mostly played safety but also some slot cornerback at Michigan. Coach Zac Taylor says he could fit in at safety or nickel in the Bengals defense.