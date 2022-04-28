Bjorkstrand leads Blue Jackets to 5-2 win over Lightning

By NICOLE KRAFT

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand led Columbus with a goal and an assist, and the Blue Jackets beat Tampa Bay 5-2 and kept the Lightning from clinching the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic Division. Jakub Voracek, Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslovic and Andrew Peeke also scored in the Blue Jackets’ final home game and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots in his 27th win. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry scored for Tampa Bay and Brian Elliott stopped 30 shots. Tampa Bay has a one-point lead over Boston with one game remaining for each team. The No. 3 seed will play the Toronto Maple Leafs and the other earns the East’s No. 1 wild card spot and a series against the Carolina Hurricanes.