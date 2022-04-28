Brock Boeser scores 2nd in OT, Canucks edge Kings 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game with 29.7 seconds left in overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings (44-27-11) dominated much of the game, taking a 2-0 lead into the third period on goals by Adrian Kempe and Gabriel Vilardi. The Canucks (40-30-11) rallied in the third with goals by Boeser and Alex Chiasson. Vancouver got a 33-save effort from Spencer Martin. The Kings’ Cal Petersen had 26 saves.