Buffalo Bills trade up to draft Florida CB Kaiir Elam 23rd

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo addressed an immediate need by selecting Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft. Buffalo moved up two spots to do it. The Bills entered the draft lacking at cornerback with Tre’Davious White’s status uncertain for the start of the season after having reconstructive knee surgery. They also lost Levi Wallace in free agency. The Bills were also scheduled to make two selections on Friday, 57th and 89th overall.