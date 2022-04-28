Cardinals pull off trade, add WR Marquise Brown from Ravens

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cardinals have acquired receiver Marquise Brown in a draft-day trade with the Ravens, sending the No. 23 overall pick back to Baltimore in return. The move shores up one big area of need for the Cardinals, who were hunting for a No. 2 receiver to pair with three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six TDs last season for the Ravens. The Cardinals also received Baltimore’s third-round pick in the deal. The Cardinals have the No. 55 and No. 88 and 100 picks on Friday.