Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons with Kings

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club. The 37-year-old made the announcement Thursday ahead of the Kings’ regular-season finale. Los Angeles will face Edmonton in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Brown has played in a franchise record 1,295 regular-season games. He was a first-round draft pick in 2003. Brown spent eight seasons as Los Angeles’ captain, raising the Stanley Cup first after both of the team’s championships in 2012 and 2014.