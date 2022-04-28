Embiid scores 33 points, 76ers finish off Raptors in Game 6

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Toronto Raptors 132-97 in Game 6 to end the first-round series Thursday night. Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round. The top-seeded Heat beat Atlanta in five games. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds, to help the 76ers finish off the Raptors with a blowout after losing the past two games. Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto.