Hurricanes defeat Devils 6-3 in regular-season finale

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes closed out a record-setting regular season with a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Hurricanes added to their franchise records for wins (54) and points (116) in a season. Ethan Bear, Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Steven Lorentz and Jordan Martinook also scored for the Hurricanes. Carolina takes a six-game winning streak into the postseason. Fabian Zetterlund, Jesper Bratt and Jimmy Vesey scored for the Devils.